CRPF killed 75 militants, nabbed over 250 in J-K this year

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has killed 75 militants, including top commanders of the Lashkar, Hizb and Jaish outfits, and apprehended 252 others in Jammu and Kashmir this year, a top official said on Wednesday.

CRPF Director General Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday said this while addressing the media on the 78th anniversary of the force here at its headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi Road area.

Bhatnagar said the over 3.5 lakh-strong force has recovered 118 arms belonging to militants in the Valley between January and July 26 this year.

During this period, the CRPF neutralised two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one notable Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in the state, he said.

Shabbat Ahmed Bhat and Gulzar Ahmed Lone of HM, Bashir Lashkar Wani and Junaid Mattoo of LeT, Aquib Ahmed alias Abu Hamza of JeM along with two other terrorists, namely Jahangir Ahmed Hannibal and Shabaz Ahmed Wani, were among the notable terrorists killed by the CRPF.