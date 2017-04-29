CPI to hold nation-wide demonstrations over farmers' issues from today

The Communist Party of India (CPI) would hold nation-wide demonstrations including picketing of central and state government offices and 'jail bharo' for three-days from Monday, over farmers issues.

The CPI's state, districts and other units will organise 'jail bharo', picketings, dharnas throughout the country from July 24 to 26 in support of farmers, a release quoting CPI national council secretary Atul Kumar Anjaan said.

“The Communist Party of India supports the ongoing agitations of farmers in different states on genuine demands of agrarian sectors and rural people,” he said.

Anjaan alleged that the farmers were hit hard due to the central government's economic and agrarian policies and accused the BJP led NDA government of “miserably failing” to check the ongoing farmers' suicides in the country.

The Indian Agriculture and Farmers welfare ministry in its record said that during 2016 in BJP ruled state of Maharashtra more than 1,841 farmers committed suicides, the CPI leader claimed.

The protests will be for fulfillment of demands including to immediate implementation of recommendations in totality of the Swaminathan Commission, bringing down growing agriculture input cost.

“Seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, diesel, electricity, pumping set and generators must have zero tax, which means they should be out of GST,” he said.

Among the other demands include creation of Rs 1 lakh crore price stabilising fund by the government to check the downward prices of agri-produce.

“Loans taken from all nationalised and cooperative, banks and other agencies be brought under loan waiver scheme,” the CPI leader demanded.