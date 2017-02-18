Court seeks CBI reply on Anuj Saxena's bail

A Delhi court on Monday asked the CBI to file its reply on a bail plea by Anuj Saxena, the COO of Elder Pharmaceuticals, accused of bribing former Corporate Affairs Ministry official BK Bansal who committed suicide last year.

Special CBI Judge Gurdeep Singh sought the agency's response by Tuesday and posted the matter for Thursday.

Saxena, also an actor, model and producer, was also sent to 14 days' judicial custody after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that his custodial interrogation was not required.

On February 16, Saxena surrendered before the court and was allowed to be quizzed by the CBI till Monday.

Saxena was directed by the Delhi High Court on February 13 to surrender before the trial court.

The CBI has alleged that Saxena played a direct role in bribing Bansal to ensure that he does not order a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) inspection against his company on charges of illegal collection of Rs 175 crore from 24,000 investors, diversion of funds to companies abroad and not filing returns on time.

The CBI has also alleged that Bansal was dealing with the violations by Elder Pharmaceuticals.

Bansal and his 31-year-old son Yogesh committed suicide on September 27, 2016 by hanging themselves at their house in east Delhi. His wife Satyabala, 57, and daughter Neha, 27, committed suicide on July 19.

Bansal was arrested by the CBI on bribery charges on July 16 last year. He was accused of taking Rs 9 lakh from Elder Pharmaceuticals.