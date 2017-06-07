Counting of votes in presidential poll begins

Counting of votes cast in the July 17 presidential election began on Thursday in Parliament to decide the contest between the ruling NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind, who has a clear edge, and the combined Opposition nominee Meira Kumar.



The final result was expected by the evening that would decide the successor of President Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 25.



There would be eight rounds of counting, and the announcements would be made after every round.



Polling to choose the successor to President Mukherjee was held simultaneously at 32 polling stations -- one in Parliament House and one each in 29 state assemblies and two union territories with assemblies.