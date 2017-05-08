Copying an industry in Uttar Pradesh, says Javadekar

Observing that cheating in examinations has become an industry in Uttar Pradesh, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday sought cooperation from all stakeholders to improve the quality of education.



Speaking at an event here, Javadekar said it was a myth that government schools offered substandard education.



"There are many challenges (in education) in UP. Copying in exams here has become an industry. People even climb up multi-storeyed buildings to hand over chits to candidates," Javadekar said while referring to mass cheating during Uttar Pradesh board exams.



Pointing to a large number of government schoolchildren getting admissions in premier higher educational institutes, the Minister said the standard of government schools was improving across the country.



"It is myth that all private schools are good and all government ones bad. States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have shown that government schools are also good.



"Improving the quality of education is the government's mission. That endeavour can be successful with the collective efforts of teachers, parents and the government. We want partnership, collective efforts to improve the quality of education," he said.



"Government schools can do wonders; there is a little need for motivation for teachers, a little need for strict action. We will ensure accountability for all," added Javadekar.