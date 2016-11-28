Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra to take control of the law-and-order situation in the Valley at the earliest.

The Home minister asked Vohra to take strict action against those behind the attacks and violence.

Amid worsening law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor NN Vohra reached Delhi early on Tuesday morning and met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to discuss future course of action in the valley.

The meeting comes a day after bodies of two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistani forces in the Poonch sector and also the killing of five cops and two bank officials by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the state.

Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed violence during the 9 April bypoll for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat in which eight people lost their lives. There have been protests by students in the Valley for past many weeks against alleged police excesses.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission has cancelled the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll citing that the situation in the valley was not feasible to hold elections. The election was scheduled to be held on May 25.

(With inputs from agencies)