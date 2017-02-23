The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) and Surface Transport Ministry to consider a representation for exclusive lanes and dedicated entry booths for ambulances and other emergency and public utility vehicles at tollgates in the state.



The vacation bench of Justices R Mahadevan and M Govindaraj passed the order on a PIL by one A P Suryaprakasam.



It directed the authorities to consider the representations of the petitioner positively.



The petitioner submitted that he had already given representations to the departments concerned to provide dedicated and separate entry booths and exclusive lanes for ambulance, fire and all other public utility vehicles at tollgates and booths situated in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.



There are no dedicated and separate toll gates for ambulances and other public utility vehicles as a result of which they are delayed in reaching the spot, he said.



The petitioner sought the court's direction to authorities concerned to consider his representations in this connection.



After recording the submissions, the bench said, "This court is of the opinion that the relief claimed in the writ petition is reasonable.



"... therefore the respondents are directed to consider the representation of the petitioner dated June 1, 2016 and April 20, 2017 positively and take further action within a period of four weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of this order."