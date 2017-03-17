Former Congress leader and Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said the Congress will be wiped out in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Rane, who parted ways with the Congress after the Goa Assembly polls, come a day after the party filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain him from contesting the upcoming by-election.

"Nobody is interested in the Congress especially with failed leadership like that of Rahul Gandhi. The party will be white-washed in 2019," Rane said.

Talking about the petition against him, Rane said: “The Congress has now been left irrelevant and was trying to grab headlines by speaking against me.”

Furthermore, Rane said the Congress, with 17 seats, emerged as the single largest party in Goa but Rahul Gandhi showed no interest in staking claim to form the government in the state,

He was not available to any of the Congress MLAs for talks after the party got 17 seats… His number was not reachable and that is the state of affairs of the Congress party for which he is responsible, Rane said.

Rane, who holds the health portfolio, had contested the Goa Assembly polls in February this year on a Congress ticket.

He later resigned from the post of MLA on March 16 to join the BJP and was inducted in the state cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)



