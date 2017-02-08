Congress walks out of RS as Modi mocks Manmohan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the Congress for walking out of Rajya Sabha after he mocked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and said that the party should have the courage to listen to others.

“If they (Congress MPs) breach decorum, they should have courage to listen to the response as well,” reacted Modi after the Congress MP’s staged a walkout following Modi’s comments that the former PM could teach the art of taking bath with the raincoat on.

Replying to debate on motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha, Modi had said that Manmohan Singh had associated with the country's economic activities for a long time "and yet there was no blame against him".

"How to take bath with a rain coat on could only be learnt from Manmohan Singh ji," he said.

The house witnessed chaos as angry Congress members created a din to disrupt Modi and ultimately staging a walkout from the upper house. They were joined by members of some other opposition parties.

Singh was the Prime Minister for 10 years and headed UPA-I and UPA-II governments.

Modi further lambasted he opposition for attacking Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel.

“Attacks on my party, our government, on me are understandable but why was the RBI Governor dragged into this? It was not good,” he said.

