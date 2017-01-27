Congress trying to topple govt in Maharashtra: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday alleged that the Congress was trying to topple the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv-Sena alliance government in Maharashtra by extending outside support to Sena.

“Congress wants to topple the government. It is ready to support the Shiv Sena from outside and remain absent from the assembly,” Gadkari said.

“They (Congress) think that once the government is toppled, fresh elections will take place, which they will win and form a new government in the state,” he added.

The BJP-SS has an alliance in Maharashtra with BJP winning 122 of the total 288 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls and the Shiv Sena bagging 63 seats.

In the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the BJP improved its 2012 performance by winning 82 seats, just two less than Shiv Sena. Both the parties are short of the of 114 needed to control the civic body.

Reports suggested that Sena had on Friday started back-channel talks with the Congress, which won 31 seats to form an alliance and take control over the BMC. However, the proposal was turned down by the Congress.

But Gadkari rubbished the reports and instead hinted that the BJP and Sena might come together to rule the civic body.