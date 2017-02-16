Congress to vote against Palaniswami govt: TNCC Chief

Opposition Congress on Saturday said it would vote against the Edappadi K Palaniswami government in the motion of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.



"We have decided to vote against the Edappadi K Palaniswami government in the Assembly", TNCC President Su Thirunavukkarasar told reporters at the party headquarters here.



Congress has eight MLAs in the 234 member House.



Thirunavukkarasar said the "unanimous" decision was taken after he chaired a meeting of party legislators, led by Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy and senior functionaries at the party headquarters Satyamurthi Bhavan.



Yesterday, Thirunavukkarasar had said the party would decide its stand on voting based on the advice of the high command.



He had said the party State unit expected the feedback of the top leadership and that party chief Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi would be apprised of the views of the state leadership.