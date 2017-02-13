Congress to approach EC over Modi's remarks

The Congress on Monday said it will approach the Election Commission (EC) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "controversial" remarks of "graveyard and cremation ground" during a recent rally.



KC Mittal, head of the Congress's legal cell, said: "We will approach the Election Commission today (Monday) over his controversial remarks."



Modi on Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh government was playing politics of discrimination, while his flagship schemes benefit everyone irrespective of their caste and religion.



"If a village receives funds for a graveyard, then it should also get for cremation ground... If you provide uninterrupted power supply for Eid, then you should also do it for Holi," Modi said while addressing an election rally in Fatehpur.