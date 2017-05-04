Congress terms CBI raid on Chidambaram 'a conspiracy'

Hours after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided P Chidambaram's residence in Chennai on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala termed the raids a government conspiracy and said the opposition will not be silent over the issue.

"The CBI raid is a political witch-hunt and conspiracy by the government and the opposition members will not be silent over the issue," Surjewala said.

"The Congress party will not bow down. Neither P Chidambaram nor the INC will be suppressed by such conspiracies of the autocratic government," he added.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Twitter too condemned the CBI raid and said that it is a political vendetta of the worst kind.

“Strongly condemn raids against Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram. Political vendetta of the worst kind," Digvijaya Singh said in a tweet.

Reacting to the CBI raid, P Chidambaram had earlier in the day said that the government wanted to silence his voice.

"By using CBI and other agencies, government is targeting my son and his friends and it wants to silence my voice," Chidambaram said.

According to reports, the CBI on Tuesday morning launched searches at multiple premises linked to Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with alleged favours granted in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to a firm.