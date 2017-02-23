Congress' stand on demonetisation costing it dearly: Jaitley

Following Congress’ decimation in the Maharashtra civic polls, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said Congress was paying for its “stand on demonetisation” and that the party has “lost” its poor electorate.

“Congress party's stand on demonetisation of high value currency notes is costing it dearly. Poor have overwhelmingly supported demonetization. Congress has lost its traditional constituency of poor electorate to the BJP,” Jaitley said.

"Congress has lost its image as a responsible political organisation; from a natural party of governance, it has moved to the fringe," he added.

Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registering its best ever showing in the Maharashtra civic polls, Jaitley said: "Results of civic polls show BJP is capable of winning major states on its own... It's now a pan-India party spreading roots in east and south."

BJP made massive gains in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), winning 81 of the total 227 seats, up from the 31 seats it bagged in 2012.

The Shiv Sena finished on top of a hung BMC even as the BJP said it could take control of India's richest civic body with the backing of independents.

However, it was the Congress that was left decimated winning just 31 seats. An embarrassed state unit chief, Sanjay Nirupam accepted moral responsibility and submitted his resignation to the party high command.

