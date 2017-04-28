Congress slams Centre over J-K terror, Maoist violence deaths

Slamming the Modi government for rise in casualties in violence and terror attacks across India, the Congress on Friday said the situation during the earlier UPA rule was much better than under the present government since May 2014.



Why does this government talk of nationalism when it has failed in curbing casualties, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked.



He also compared the casualty figures of the last 35 months of the United Progressive Alliance rule and the same period under the present National Democratic Alliance government.



"In Jammu and Kashmir, 91 civilians and 198 soldiers lost their lives (since NDA rule). In the 35 months preceding this, that is during 2011-14, 50 civilian and 103 jawans were killed -- around half of the current figures."



"In Maoist violence, 442 civilians and 278 jawans lost lives during the past 35 months (since Narendra Modi came to power). In the 35 months earlier, the numbers were 367 and 268 respectively," Singhvi said.



Talking of casualties in the north-east, the Congress leader said: "Between 2011-14, 229 civilians and 47 jawans lost their lives in the regions, compared with 344 and 99 respectively since the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre."



"On each parameter -- be it Jammu and Kashmir, Maoist violence, Pakistan attack, China factor or the north-east -- there have been increase in attacks against India," he added.