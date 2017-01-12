Congress releases another list of 29 candidates for UP polls

The Congress on Thursday released another list of 29 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.



The list released by party National General Secretary Madhusudan Mistry includes the name of Ajay Rai from Pindara. Rai has been associated for long with the Congress and had contested against BJP's Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.



Lalitesh Pati Tripathi has been named from Madihan, Rajesh Kumar Mishra from Varanasi (South) and Anil Srivastava from Varanasi Cantt. Vinod Mishra has been made the party candidate from Tiloi, Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli and Ashok Singh from Saraini.



Other candidates are Radhe Shyam Kanaujia from Jagdishpur, Rakesh Singh from Harchandpur, Raja Ram Pal from Maharajpur and B.L. Khatri and Mehrauni.



Elections to the 403-member assembly will be held in seven phases between February 11 and March 8. Counting will take place on March 11.