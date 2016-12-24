  1. Home
Congress questions Modi on plight of migrant workers

    IANS | New Delhi

    December 24, 2016 | 04:14 PM
The Delhi Congress on Saturday took out a protest march here highlighting the plight of migrant workers due to demonetisation.

Led by Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, party activists marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament asking the Centre to stop the exodus of migrant labourers from the national capital.

Holding placards the party workers also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the corruption charges levelled on him by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Referring to Income Tax documents Gandhi accused Modi of receiving kickbacks of Rs.65 crore from two corporate houses as the Gujarat chief minister.

The Delhi Congress chief also claimed that due to "faulty implementation" of the November 8 decision of demonetising Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes, nearly 50 lakh workers in the informal and unorganised sectors had left Delhi.

