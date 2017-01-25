Congress is defaming Punjab: PM Modi

Accusing the Congress of defaming Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the grand old party of India was a “history” now.

Kick-starting the election campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal (BJP-SAD) combine with a rally in Jalandhar city, Modi called Punjab “a land of braves”.

“Due to selfish interests and lack of will for proper discussion, some people are trying to humiliate Punjab,” Modi said.

He defended Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and praised him for serving the people of the state for decades.

“When he (Parkash Singh Badal) became CM first time, he was India's youngest CM and since then he has constantly been working for people. Punjab wants to see CM Parkash Singh Badal re-elected,” he said.

Modi also mocked the Congress for its alliances in poll-bound states.

“For survival, Congress can do anything. They allied with Left in West Bengal and in UP (Uttar Pradesh) after months of attacking SP (Samajwadi Party) they are now allying with them,” Modi said.

“Congress is history now. It can do nothing,” he added.

Earlier In the day, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling Badal family in Punjab for rising corruption and also targeted Modi for being in an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at a public rally in Majitha.