Congress for law to provide compensation to martyrs' kin

The Congress on Wednesday asked the government to bring a legislation to provide compensation of Rs one crore to families of security and defence personnel killed while fighting anti-national elements.

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said there were different norms followed by different states in providing compensation to the kin of those who died in operations against terrorists and insurgents.

"We will support any legislation brought by the government to provide Rs one crore compensation," Kumar said.

The Congress leader urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to overhaul the anti-Maoist strategy of the government.

"There are no patrol vehicles in more than 130 police stations in Chhattisgarh. There were two mine protection vehicles with the Chhattisgarh Police, but now there is only one," he said.

Kumar said there is no coordination between the Central Reserve Police Force men and the police in gathering and sharing intelligence.

"This is reflected by the fact that 300 Naxalites attacked a 99-member CRPF party going for their afternoon meals.

The police modernisation programme in Chhattisgarh has completely failed. Only few hundred crores have been spent in the last 14 years, since the state was created," he said.

"There are 12,638 police posts vacant in Chhattisgarh. Money spent on vehicles, weaponry and equipment for training, forensic and policing has been abysmal."

The Congress also accused the government of diluting the Integrated Action Plan which was launched by the previous government to combat Maoism.

"The funds for this scheme was sanctioned directly by the then Planning Commission and provided to the districts through the Home Ministry. Rs 13,000 crore was earmarked specifically for these districts in 2013-14. But the Finance Ministry and the Home Ministry of the BJP-led government diluted this scheme," said Kumar.

"For security forces related infrastructure, the revised estimate was Rs 1,309 crore in 2015-16 but it was reduced to Rs 1,222 crore for 2017-18," he added.

Kumar said: "Although Home Minister Rajnath Singh had promised to double the budget of police modernisation, but in the 2017-18 budget, it has been reduced by 9.5 per cent."