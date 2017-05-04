Congress demands probe into alleged land grabbing by Irani's husband

The Congress on Thursday, citing a news report on allegations of land-grabbing by Union Minister Smriti Irani's husband in Madhya Pradesh, said if true then the state government should probe it.

"A news report has come that there are allegations of land grabbing by Smriti Irani's husband (Zubin Irani) with the support of state government," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

"If the report is true then it is very unfortunate and Madhya Pradesh government should probe it and should go deep into the matter," he added.

Surjewala said: "If her husband has captured a government land and then to get it released there should be an appropriate probe into it under criminal law."