Congress demands discussion on demonetisation in current session

The Congress on Tuesday demanded a discussion on various issues in the current Budget session of Parliament, including demonetisation, militant activities on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir and erosion in autonomy of institutions.

The opposition party said the central government had not yet accepted any of its demands.

"We have requested the government for discussion on the two issues. They should allow discussion on at least one issue -- increasing militant activities on the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Many civilians died last year and for the past four months security personnel are also dying at the hands of terrorists and Pakistani forces. At least 20 persons have died due to avalanches," senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Azad said due to time constraints, discussions will not take place on important national and international issues.

"An all-party meeting was called yesterday (Monday). We have urged the government to call an all-party meeting again in March for the remaining session. Other opposition parties have agreed to this proposal.

"During the 10-day session, nothing much will happen in five days. In the remaining five days, there will be discussions on the President's address and the Budget. No discussion will take place on important national and international issues," said Azad.

Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the issue of "erosion" in the autonomy of institutions like the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bureau of Investigation should also be taken up apart from the November 8 demonetisation.

Kharge said that at Monday's all-party meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker they had demanded a debate on demonetisation, the ordinance on demonetisation as money bill, and autonomy of institutions.

He accused the government of eroding the autonomy of institutions like the RBI.

Similarly, the appointment of the CBI Director was not as per procedures, he added.

"We would also like to debate cease-fire violations and terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir... if the house can function for an hour or two more these topics can be discussed," Kharge said.

"We will have to see which of our demands make it to the business advisory," the Congress leader said.