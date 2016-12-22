Congress convention begins, Jan Vedna Abhiyaan to be launched

The Jan Vedna convention of the Congress began at the Talkatora Stadium on Wednesday by screening short films on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and demonetisation.



Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to deliver the inaugural address.



The convention would focus on the party's future course of action in its protest against demonetisation.



The party would also pass a resolution to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi in November.



The convention would reflect upon the sufferings of the people brought about by the demonetisation by the government and also its anti-people policies.



Rahul Gandhi would also release the 'Haal behal, Jan Vedna ke 2.5 saal' booklet.