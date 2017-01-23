'Congress raised communal issues to disrupt Parliament'

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of conspiring to disrupt Parliament during the monsoon session by giving issues a “communal colour”.

Waving an alleged leaked document of the Congress on the issues to be raised by the party in this session, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “This is a dossier of disruption”.

“Rather than focusing on more relevant issue of national security, the Congress has given priority on raising incidents of lynching by mob and cow vigilantism, by giving them communal colour,” he told reporters here.

Stressing that debate and discussions were always welcomed, he said but there should be a way to do that.

“In this leaked document, they have mentioned about Junaid and Akhlaq but why there is no mention of lynching of police officer Ayub Pandith in Srinagar,” he alleged.

Intelligence reports have made it clear that Junaid died due to a fight over seat in the train and not over beef as claimed, Patra said.

“Not once or twice but thrice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised the incidents of cow vigilantism and asked for stringent action against such people,” he added.

The BJP spokesperson said that according to this leaked plan of the Congress, the issue of national security was not the priority.

It is expected as their leaders prefer to have laugh with extremists, he said, in an apparent reference to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's meeting with Hurriyat leaders in Kashmir.

He further said that on one side Modi was “sweating out” for the development of the country but the Congress is keen to stall the nation's progress.

The leaked Congress' strategy for the monsoon session, titled 'Key issues to raise in Parliament', was being reported by some news channels.