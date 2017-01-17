Congress blames Centre for TN chaos

The Congress on Wednesday accused the central government of using Tamil Nadu Governor CV Rao to try topple the AIADMK government in the state.



"The AIADMK is also a Congress' political opponent but one can't ignore people's mandate. One can't bring down the government in a state using the Governor as a puppet," Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.



"It is a very serious issue. If the Narendra Modi government continues to do this, then the value of the Constitution and the law of the land will erode," Surjewala added.



Congress leader Digvijay Singh also accused Governor Rao of doing politics under the the Bharatiya Janata Party's direction.



"Political turmoil in Tamil Nadu and Governor playing truant. Is he fulfilling his duties? No," Singh tweeted.



Rao holds dual responsibilities for Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.



The Congress comments came amid a war within the AIADMK between Acting Chief Minister O. Panneereselvam and party General Secretary VK Sasikala.