Congress biggest patron of graft and corrupt: Prasad

Rubbishing allegations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah's links with Gujarat businessman Mahesh Shah, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday dubbed the Congress as the "biggest patron of corruption" in the country.



"We want to clearly state that Mahesh Shah has no relations either with Modi or Amit Shah. If the Congress has proof, let it follow proper channel or stop making such baseless allegations," Prasad said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party may consider legal action on the matter.



"The Congress is the biggest patron of corruption and the corrupt," the minister said.



He was responding to the Congress charges regarding the links of businessman Mahesh Shah, who declared Rs 13,860 crore black money under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS).



"The Congress is shamelessly making these wild allegations in the hope that it will weaken this government and all strict action against the corrupt can be slowed. But they are mistaken. This government will not yield to any such pressures," he said.



Prasad said that despite an embarrassing electoral defeat, the Congress had refused to change its ways.



The Congress announced a nationwide protest from January 6 against Modi over demonetisation and corruption charges against him.



Besides accusing Modi of receiving kickbacks from corporates during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister, the Congress has also been questioning his alleged links with Gujarat businessman Mukesh Shah.

