Congress asks EC to act against Modi for unauthorised rally

The Congress has asked the Election Commission to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for hosting a public rally in Uttarakhand without permission.

Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay on Saturday dispatched a letter to the Election Commission, terming Modi's 10 February public rally unauthorised and an open case of model code of conduct violation.

Very recently a case was registered, on the direction of the Election Commission, against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat for not concluding the roadshow till allotted time and continuing it till midnight.

Although Returning officer Jaibharat Singh has sent notice to Haridwar unit of BJP for the 10 February rally, the Congress wants the EC to act against Narendra Modi.

“While the EC considers the Rahul Gandhi-Harish Rawat road show a violation of model code of conduct, in the Narendra Modi case they are yet to register a case. I request the Election Commission to register a case against Modi and the BJP for this,” Kishore Upadhyay said.