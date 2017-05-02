Congress accuses government of encouraging cow vigilantism

The Congress on Monday accused the NDA government of encouraging cow vigilantism and said there was an environment of fear and terror among the people.

"The government is indirectly encouraging groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and gau bhakts (cow vigilantes)," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in the Lok Sabha while participating in a debate on mob lynchings.

He also urged the government not to turn Hindustan into "lynchistan".

"Don't make lynchistan out of Hindustan," Kharge said.

He said the incidents of mob lynchings were not coming down.

Slamming the BJP governments in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader said: "Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh have become mob lynching centres."

Kharge was referring to increasing incidents of cow vigilantes lynching people on suspicion of carrying beef or while ferrying cattle.

Kharge said that minorities, Dalits and women were being targetted under the Modi government.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come to the House and clear his government's stand on the issue of mob lynching.

Kharge was interrupted by BJP's Nishikant Dubey, who said that the cases mentioned by him were subjudice and asked why he was discussing them.

Responding to Dubey, the Congress leader asked the government how many cases were registered against cow vigilantes and how many people had been arrested.

"On one hand you disown these people, but what action is being taken against them?" he asked, adding that no action was being taken against such people.

Taking a dig at the government, Kharge said, "All these crimes are happening because you are trying to impose your ideology and philosophy on the people."