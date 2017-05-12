Cong support base has shifted to BJP: Javadekar

The BJP on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transparent and interactive style of functioning keeping in mind the larger interest of the people had lent strength to his position and endeared him to the people giving him an edge over his political rivals.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar during an interaction with journalists said Modi had ushered in a new reign of governance bereft of corruption and power brokers.

Javadekar said the Prime Minister’s new culture of governance had defied the anti-incumbency factor. He said any government which had been in power for some time tended to suffer from anti-incumbency but this had not been the case with Modi.

The BJP leader said Modi’s popularity thanks to his style of functioning had been on the rise. He claimed the Prime Minister’s pro-poor policies and transparent governance had ensured that the Congress’ traditional support base comprising poor and neglected sections of society had shifted to the BJP.

In a dig at the Opposition, the minister said for the time being they had "lost the plot". He said the Opposition had no clue as to the cause of the Prime Minister’s rising popularity. “They (opposition) do not understand why the Prime Minister is becoming popular with the poor,” Javadekar said.

Seeking to underline some of the salient features of the Prime Minister’s way of governance, Javadekar said Modi had given the bureaucrats a free hand as he sought their views on crucial matters of governance. He said Modi also engages with the government officers and interacts with secretaries of different ministries.