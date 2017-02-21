Cong accuses PM of playing 'polarising' card, seeks EC action

As the electioneering for the remaining four phases of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls heats up, the Congress party on Monday charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with allegedly making attempts to polarise the people on the ground of religion in the course of his UP election campaign.

The Congress accused PM Modi of thus allegedly vitiating the atmosphere in UP, demanding appropriate action from the Election Commission (EC) in this regard for the sake of fair elections.

The senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesman Anand Sharma told reporters here that PM Modi has allegedly been making inflammatory remarks at his UP poll rallies and that his comment

yesterday that if there is a "kabaristaan (graveyard)" there should also be a "shamshaan (cremation ground)" was part of such a bid to cause polarisation in the midst of polls.

"Our Constitution does not allow anyone to divide the nation, be it on caste or religion basis. The Prime Minister is not above the Constitution or the law. We expect the Election Commission to take appropriate action on this," Mr Sharma said.

The Congress leader said the EC has issued strict directives to ensure that no attempt is made by anyone to inflame passion and divide the society on the basis of religion or caste. "So, it is expected of the EC that it issues a notice to the Prime Minister and the BJP on this matter."

Mr Sharma claimed that PM Modi has been again making such remarks at his poll rallies "out of frustration" since "his party BJP is staring at an imminent defeat in the UP elections".

But, he alleged, "in doing so, PM Modi is disrespecting the Constitution and violating the diginity of his office".

Addressing a poll rally in UP yesterday, PM Modi had said there should be no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion.

Mr Sharma, however, said that instead of making "divisive" remarks PM Modi should rather tell the people

about his performance, especially whether he has fulfilled his promises made to them, since assuming his office in May 2014.

"We would like the PM to talk about development and progress rather than about crematoriums and graveyards. PM Modi has reduced our political debate to low levels. With him being perennially busy with election speeches, India's governance is suffering," the Congress leader charged, alleging that the PM has "failed" all sections of people.