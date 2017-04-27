Confident of forming government in Tripura, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Saturday said the party is confident of forming government in the Northeastern state Tripura in the next assembly elections.

"Communists were wiped out from the world and the Congress from the country. We are confident that we will form government in Tripura," the BJP chief said while addressing a gathering after launching the party's expansion drive in the state.

Shah arrived in Agartala on Saturday afternoon. In his speech at the rally, he appreciated the rich heritage of the state and spoke on Narendra Modi government's demonetisation move and other plans.

"Tripura has potential to become a model state of the country," he said.

"Demonetisation was a very courageous and successful decision of Modi government," he added.

The BJP chief is in Tripura on an expansion drive of the party for two days. During his visit, he will prepare a road-map on how to win the next assembly elections due in the first half of 2018.

Shah is likely to hold a series of meetings with the party members and senior tribal leaders. He will leave for Kumarghat in Unakoti district on 7 May to address a party rally there.

The city, which in the last two decades, has witnessed red flags of Communist party, was decorated with the BJP's flags to welcome Shah.

