Confident of doing well in Punjab polls: Jaitley

BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday expressed confidence of his party doing well in the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab and said Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) coming to power will bring an era of development in the state.

“We're confident of doing extremely well in this election and visualise that we'll bring in a continued era of development in the state,” the Union minister said in a statement.

He spoke about the government’s demonetisation move introduced on November 8 last year as well as the ‘surgical strikes’ conducted across the Line of Control in PoK.

During his public meeting in Amritsar, the BJP leader attacked Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh over his family’s Swiss Bank accounts and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a ‘jihad’ against corruption.

Jaitley is the first BJP leader from the Centre to launch his party’s election campaign in the state.