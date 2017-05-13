Compensation for Centre's civilian staff enhanced

The ex gratia lump sum compensation to families of the central government's civilian employees who die in harness has been increased, the Lok Sabha was told on Tuesday.



In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the compensation has been increased as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations.



Rijiju said deaths due to accidents in the course of performance of duties and during violence by terrorists/anti-social elements has been increased from Rs.10 lakh to Rs.25 lakh.



"Deaths in border skirmishes and action against terrorists, sea pirates, and deaths while on duty in specified high altitude/inaccessible border posts on account of natural disasters and extreme weather conditions has been increased from Rs.15 lakh to Rs35 lakh," the Minister said.



He said Rs.45 lakh will be given to kin of those who died during enemy action in war or such war-like engagements specifically notified by the Ministry of Defence, and death occurring during evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn zones in foreign countries.



The ex gratia lump sum compensation for 100 per cent disability to paramilitary forces, including troopers of Assam Rifles, who are disabled in the performance of bona fide official duty under various circumstances and are boarded out from service on account of disability has been revised by the Home Ministry from Rs.9 lakh to Rs.20 lakh.



"The 7th CPC recommended a common regime of risk and hardship allowance for the Army and paramilitary forces, which has been accepted by the government," he said.