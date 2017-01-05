Hours after Indian Army launched anti-terror operation on the LoC and cordoned off 20 villages in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said the combing operation in Kashmir is to make sure that situation is brought under control in the wake of bank robbery and weapon snatching by militants.

"Thursday's combing operation in Kashmir is to make sure that situation is brought under control, post recent incidents," Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said, adding, "Banks have been looted, policemen have been killed. That is why Thursday's combing operation is taking place."

"We are taking measures, have beefed up our counter infiltration posture to take care of the situation," he said.

"Terrorists are going to attempt infiltration, snows are melting, summer months started so like each year infiltration will commence," he added.

Talking about possible action following mutilation of Indian soldiers, Rawat said, "We don't talk about future plans beforehand; we share details after execution."

Security forces on Thursday morning launched a massive anti-militancy crackdown and cordoned off at least 20 villages in south Kashmir's Shopian district in search of militants involved in recent terror attacks, weapon snatching and bank robberies.

