Cold wave in North India till January 13

Warning of a cold wave in the north-western region, the government on Monday said that the minimum temperature is very likely to fall by two to four degrees.



"Cold wave at a few places with severe cold wave conditions at isolated places are most likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and northern parts of Rajasthan from January 10 night to January 13 morning," said an Earth Science Ministry statement.



It said cold wave conditions at isolated places are also most likely to prevail over west Uttar Pradesh.



According to the forecast, the minimum temperature is very likely to further drop by two to four degrees and the ground frost conditions are also very likely to occur at isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan between Tuesday, January 10 to Friday, January 13.