Coal Scam: SC orders probe against ex-CBI chief Ranjit Sinha

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a probe against former Central Bureau of Investigative (CBI) chief Ranjit Sinha who allegedly misused his powers to influence the coal block allocation scam case.

A special bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur announced the verdict on the basis of a report by a special judicial panel led by former CBI special director ML Sharma, which prima facie indicted Sinha for scuttling the probe.

The apex court set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) which will be headed by CBI director Alok Verma to look into the charges against Sinha. Verma can take assistance of two officers with court's permission.

The court also ordered RS Cheema, special public prosecutor to assist the CBI Director and his team on all legal issues in the matter.

The SC had asked Sharma to inquire if the meetings that Sinha had with the accused in coal block allocation scam cases in any way impacted the investigations or their final outcome and on September 14, 2015, had given its nod to the team headed by Sharma to undertake the inquiry.