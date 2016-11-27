Coal Scam: Court allows CBI plea to recall witness

A Delhi court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea seeking to recall a prosecution witness in the coal block allocation case against Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Limited.



Special Judge Bharat Parashar on Tuesday allowed the plea of CBI seeking to recall then Under Secretary of Ministry of Coal V.S. Rana to make a stronger case against the accused.



The court has directed Rana to appear before it as a witness in the case and listed February 16 for his re-examination as prosecution witness.



However, the plea was strongly opposed by the accused stating that the application was moved only to fill up the lacuna in the prosecution case and that too when the final arguments in the matter have already been heard.



The court was hearing the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Thesgora-B Rudrapuri coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd (KSSPL).



Former Coal Secretary H.C. Gupta, two senior public servants K.S. Kropha and K.C. Samria, accused firm KSSPL, its Managing director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia and chartered account Amit Goyal are facing trial in the case.



The CBI had lodged an FIR accusing the company and others of allegedly misrepresenting facts, including inflated net worth, to acquire coal blocks.

