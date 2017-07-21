Chinese media accuses Sushma of lying in Parliament

The Chinese media on Friday accused External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj of lying in Parliament that all countries support India’s stand on the ongoing stand-off with China at Doklam.

‘’First, India's invasion of Chinese territory is a plain fact. New Delhi's impetuous action stuns the international community. No other country will support India's aggression. Second, India's military strength is far behind that of China,’’ the Global Times, which always reflects the opinion of the ruling Communist Party, said in an editorial.

Sources in the Indian establishment declined to comment on the strong editorial in the newspaper, saying New Delhi remained committed to resolving the row through diplomatic means. The daily, which has published a series of articles blaming India for the face-off, said if the conflict escalated to the extent that the issue had to be resolved through diplomatic means, India would surely lose.

It said India should abandon the ‘fantasy’ of a long-term standoff at Doklam. ‘’China will by no means agree to the withdrawal of troops from both sides in order for talks to be held. Doklam is Chinese territory. The withdrawal of Indian troops must be a precondition for talks and China will not compromise on this stance,’’ it added in an obvious reference to Swaraj’s statement in the Rajya Sabha that both countries should withdraw their forces from Doklam.

The newspaper said China had noticed that India's stance had recently changed subtly and started to stress that Doklam was "a tri-junction area of China, India and Bhutan". New Delhi’s attempts to call on "both sides to withdraw troops" to allow for talks reflected its "guilty conscience", the paper said.

It said China had reiterated its stance on the issue and shown the utmost tolerance and patience toward India. ‘’If Indian troops continue trespassing into China's territory, what Beijing may do next is to get prepared for a military confrontation against New Delhi and resolve the conflict through non-diplomatic means.’’

The daily said China could not afford to "lose an inch" of territory. ‘’This is the sacred wish and request of the Chinese people. The Chinese government will not breach the fundamental will of the people and the PLA will not let the Chinese people down.’’

If New Delhi remained stubborn, India should get prepared for all possibilities from a potentially grave escalation of tension in the future, it said.