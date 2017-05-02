Chinese daily sees role for Beijing in resolving Kashmir issue

Given the massive investment it has made in countries which are part of its ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, China has a vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts, including the ‘dispute’ over Kashmir between India and Pakistan, a leading Chinese daily has said.

The Global Times, which invariably reflects the thinking of the Communist Party leadership, observed that with its rise, China has gained ability to mediate in conflicts outside the country. In this connection, it referred to China's recent mediation between Myanmar and Bangladesh over the Rohingya issue, saying it reflected the increased ability of Beijing in resolving conflicts beyond its borders to maintain regional stability.

‘’While China has the capability to resolve conflicts through mediation given its increased economic influence, the nation needs to be very prudent in dealing with other big powers, India included, in the region. In fact, mediating between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue would perhaps be one of the toughest challenges facing China in dealing with regional affairs to safeguard its overseas interests,’’ the newspaper said.

China has invested $54 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that runs through Pakistan occupied Kashmir, including Gilgit. Beijing has already stationed its troops for the safety of its workers in Gilgit-Baltisan and other parts of PoK, ignoring Indian objections that it was undertaking projects in the territory which is legally part of India.

The daily claimed that China has always adhered to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, but that doesn't mean Beijing can turn a deaf ear to the demands of Chinese enterprises in protecting their overseas investments. By playing the role of a mediator between Myanmar and Bangladesh, China can gather experience, which could perhaps serve as a prelude to future efforts by China to engage in regional affairs in South Asia and Southeast Asia, it said.

China has been at the centre of a regional power shift, thus the country now needs to learn how to act as a stabilising force and conflict mediator in the region, the daily added.