China bound to be threat to India: Army vice chief

As China toughens its position on the Doklam standoff, Army Vice Chief Lt General Sarath Chand said China is bound to be a threat to India in the years to come.

Addressing a joint seminar of the Army's Master General Ordnance and Confederation of Indian Industry, Lt Gen Chand also slammed Pakistan for shelling a school.

Referring to China, he said: "On the North, we have China which has a large landmass, huge resources and a large standing army.... Despite having the Himalayas between us, China is bound to be a threat for us in the years ahead."

Taking into account the standoff with China and Pakistan continuing to encourage terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt General Chand emphasised on the need for the country to pay more attention to security.

"We have to pay much more attention to security than what we are doing now. India being at the center of the volatile region is the net security provider," he said.

He said that China was racing with the US in militarisation. "As the second largest economy in the world, it is racing to catch up with the US," he said.

According to latest figures released by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US remains the world's largest spender on defence registering a growth of 1.7 per cent between 2015 and 2016 to $611 billion while China is second on the list spending $215 billion in 2016, an increase of 5.4 per cent. India was the fifth largest military spender in the world in 2016 at $55.9 billion, with its military expenditure growing around 8.5 per cent from the previous year.

The Army Vice Chief also noted that a large amount of China's defence spending remains undeclared. "A large portion of Chinese defence expenditure remains undeclared... On the west, Pakistan smaller economy, smaller army... thus they took route of low intensity conflict, which suits China," he said.

Lt General Chand also slammed Pakistan for targeting a school building in cross border firing, adding that India would never do something like that.

"Pakistan shelled schools, it is not something we would do; when we retaliate we assure Pakistani military is targeted. It is unfortunate to see that they've stooped so low and caused casualty to the children," he said.