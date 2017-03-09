  1. Home
Chhattisgarh attack cold blooded murder: Rajnath Singh

    IANS | Raipur

    April 25, 2017 | 02:29 PM
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: AFP)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh termed the Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh, which left 25 troopers dead, as a "cold blooded murder", saying the government will take strong action against those responsible.

Singh, who visited the attack site in Sukma district earlier on Tuesday, told the media here that a joint meeting of various state government officials will take place on May 8 to strengthen the strategy against the Maoists.

"The attack was out of desperation. They (Maoists) are against the ongoing development in the tribal areas. But we will not let them succeed, " he said. 

"If needed, we will revive the strategy."

