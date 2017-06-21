Chargesheet filed against CA of Lalu's daughter

A charge-sheet was filed in a money laundering case on Friday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against a chartered accountant allegedly linked to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misha Bharti.

The charge-sheet was filed against Rajesh Agarwal in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case before the court of special judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra.

The ED pointed out that Aggarwal was connected with some transactions related to a firm allegedly linked with Misha Bharti. The firm is suspected to be involved in tax evasion. The entire racket is believed to be worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore of slush funds.

The case emerged following a charge-sheet filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office against certain individuals and firms “for providing accommodation entries by accepting funds from their beneficiaries through mediators and converting the same into share premium transactions in the beneficiary company”.

The case originated after the ED filed a criminal complaint under the PMLA in February this year.

Arguing that Aggarwal might tamper with evidence if any relief was granted to him, the ED had earlier opposed his plea for bail in the case.