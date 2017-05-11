Centre to launch 94 schools to uplift girls from backward sections

In a bid to ensure the empower girls belonging to minority and disadvantaged sections, the Union government will soon be opening 94 new Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalyas (KGBV) across the country, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials of the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry, the new schools will become operational by 2018.

The KGBVs are upper primary residential schools for girls from SC, ST, OBC categories as well as those belonging to minority and disadvantaged sections of society.

At present there are a total of 3,703 KGBVs across India.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya scheme was introduced in 2004 under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme to provide educational facilities for girls belonging to marginalised communities having access to limited facilities.

(With inputs from agencies)