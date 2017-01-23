  1. Home
Centre to apprise SC about steps to scrutinise mobile users

  • PTI

    PTI | New Delhi

    January 23, 2017 | 02:26 PM
Mobile

Representational image (PHOTO: Getty Images)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to apprise it within two weeks about the steps which can be taken to scrutinise the existing and future mobile users in the country.

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said mobile numbers are now being used for banking purposes also and "You should tell us as to what mechanism you are going to have to scrutinise the identity of mobile users".

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Lok Niti Foundation which has sought a direction to the Centre to put in place a proper mechanism to check the authenticity of information provided by mobile users.

The verification has become more importanat in view of the fact that mobile phones are now being used for banking purposes also.

