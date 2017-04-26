Centre, states discuss monsoon preparedness

Top officials of the central and state governments on Wednesday discussed issues related to monsoon preparedness, including disaster managements plans, and emphasised on greater co-ordination among various agencies.



State relief commissioners and secretaries of disaster management department of the states and Union territories were present at the meeting chaired by Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi.

Early warning systems, flood relief measures, checking the readiness of equipment and communication systems, advance procurement of necessary relief material, community based disaster management and coordinated approach for disaster response at the district level were highlighted at the meeting, an official statement said.



During the discussions, it was noted that concerted efforts of all concerned have helped in minimising the loss of precious human lives.



The need for coordination among all the central and state government agencies was re-emphasised by the officials, the statement said.



The conference was convened primarily to review the status of preparedness for dealing with any natural disaster that may occur due to the south-west monsoon this year.



Representatives of 28 states, two Union territories, national disaster response force (NDRF), central ministries, central armed police forces (CAPFs), India meteorological department (IMD) and central water commission (CWC) were present.



Officials of DRDO, GSI, ISRO and other scientific organisations, along with representatives of armed forces also participated in the conference.



The IMD, the national disaster management authority (NDMA), CWC, NDRF, snow & avalanches study establishment (SASE), ministry of defence, and ISRO, department of space made presentations on their respective field.



These were related to forecasting, warning and dissemination mechanism and future plans for enhancing capability in the field of disaster management.



The conference also discussed measures and good practices being adopted by the state governments and government of India to address disaster management related issues in the country.