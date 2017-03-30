Centre repatriates five IAS officials sought by Yogi Adityanath

The central government has repatriated five IAS officials who Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wanted back to their parent cadre.



The orders repatriating these officials came from the Ministry of Personnel and Training (DoPT) late on Monday, an official said.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the "immediate repatriation" of Alok Kumar, Sanjay R Bhoosreddy, Prashant Trivedi, Shashi Prakash Goyal and Anurag Srivastava to their parent cadre, the official communique said.



While all the four officials, barring Srivastava will go to their parent cadre with immediate effect, the 1992 batch IAS Srivastava will be relieved after June 2017 as he is with the Ayush department and is required at the Centre for the International Yoga Day in June.



To run the show in Uttar Pradesh, while the state BJP government has rejigged bureaucracy twice, many senior positions are lying vacant and the Chief Minister was waiting for these officials to return to roll out the full road map of his government, a close aide of the Chief Minister told IANS.



Avanish Awasthi, a 1987 batch officer, has already joined as the principal secretary of information, tourism, religious affairs and is perceived to be close to the Chief Minister.



In case of Shashi Prakash Goyal, a 1989 batch IAS, the DoPT has clarified that his repatriation would not adversely effect his additional secretary empanelment eligibility on the ground of his not having served for a minimum of three years with the central government under the Central Staffing Scheme.