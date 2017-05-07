Centre refuses to include more holidays in national calendar

The Centre has turned down a proposal to make Patriots Day (13 August) and Ningol Chakkouba (which coincides with Bhai Duj) as restricted holidays and include them in the national calendar, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State PMO Jitendra Singh informed that as per the existing policy, Central government administrative offices observe 17 holidays in a year, 14 of which are compulsory holidays, including-- Republic Day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday.

The rest are required to be selected by the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee (CGEWCC) from a list of 12 occasions. In addition, individuals are allowed two restricted holidays in a year to be selected from a notified list, the minister added.

“In view of the ceiling on the total number of holidays that can be declared in a year by the Government, it has not been found possible to declare additional Restricted Holiday for the above occasions,” he said.

Furthermore, the CGEWCC in the states chooses three holidays keeping in view the occasions of local importance.