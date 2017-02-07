Centre invites suggestions to review Haj policy

Following the 2012 Supreme Court order on gradually abolishing Haj subsidy, the Union government on Thursday sought suggestions regarding the problems plaguing the existing policy and ways to improve it.

The Union Minority Affairs Ministry appealed to people to mail their views May 24 at hprc-mma@gov.in.

Meanwhile, a high-level panel set up to suggest framework for the new Haj policy for the year 2018-2022 will personally hear the suggestions on May 25, an official said.

The ministry had formed the panel in February this year under the convenorship of former Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah Afzal Amanullah after the apex court’s order on gradually reducing and abolishing subsidy given to the pilgrims by 2022.

The panel is tasked with examining implications of various directions of the apex court with regard to the existing Haj policy.

A total of 1.70 lakh Indian Muslims go for the annual pilgrimage to Mecca and of these, 1.25 lakh avail the subsidy through the Haj Committee of India. The remaining 45,000 through opt for private tour operators.

The SC had in 2012 asked the government to invest the subsidy amount of around Rs.650 crore on the education and social development of the community.

(With inputs from agencies)