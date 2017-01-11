'Centre has no role in internal matters of AIADMK'

Reacting to the ongoing political turmoil in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said neither the central government nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has any role in the "internal matters" of the AIADMK.



“Centre or BJP has no role in internal matters of AIADMK,” said the senior BJP leader and the minister of urban development, housing and urban poverty alleviation.



The ongoing feud in the AIADMK intensified on Wednesday as party General Secretary VK Sasikala called Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam a “traitor” and said that “betrayal has never won”.



Sasikala had earlier said that DMK was behind Panneerselvam's action citing the bonhomie between him and DMK's Working President MK Stalin in the Assembly.



Sasikala dismissed Panneerselvam's charge that he was forced to quit and threatened and said Panneerselvam was prompted by DMK to level the charge.



On Tuesday night Panneerselvam made a dramatic statement that he was forced to resign as the Chief Minister.