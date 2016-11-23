Centre forms committee to assess utilisation of Mahanadi river

A negotiations committee to assess the availability and utilisation of waters of the Mahanadi and its tributaries has been constituted by the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, officials said on Thursday.

The committee will submit its report within three months.

“The committee will also examine existing water sharing agreements on river Mahanadi and will consider claims of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand regarding availability and utilisation of waters of these rivers,” said an official.

The committee has been set up following a complaint by the Odisha government regarding utilisation of waters of Mahanadi Basin.