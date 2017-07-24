Central Command plans events for Kargil Day

The Central Command of the Indian Army will celebrate Kargil 'Vijay Diwas' on Wednesday through a series of functions, a defence spokesperson said on Monday.



Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated all over India on July 26 every year to commemorate the emphatic victory in the Kargil War against Pakistan and honour the war heroes.



It was on this day in 1999, the Indian Army successfully took control of posts in extremely difficult and treacherous high altitude and glaciated terrain across the Himalayas in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir, after fighting for 60 days.



Functions to pay homage to the gallant martyrs would be held in all stations across the seven states under the area of responsibility of the Central Command.



These will be followed by felicitation of participants of Kargil War, 'veer naris', parents of martyrs, veterans and widows.



In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would pay homage to the martyrs at 'Smritika' War Memorial in presence of senior serving and retired military officers, junior commissioned officers and other ranks.



Major General Vinod Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area, will lay the wreath and felicitate the war heroes and the families of martyrs.